Indian Railways Jaipur-Delhi Sainik Express flagged off; train extended with increased frequency

Jaipur – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Sainik Express: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently flagged off the Train Number 14021 / 14022 Jaipur – Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Jaipur Sainik Express via video conferencing from Rail Bhavan. According to the Railway Ministry, the Sainik Express train is now extended to Delhi Junction and the frequency has been increased from tri-weekly to daily. It will give a boost to the Indian Railways connectivity of the Shekhawati region of Rajasthan (the districts of Sikar and Jhunjhunu). Speaking on the occasion, the Railway Minister said the Jaipur – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Sainik Express will facilitate our Sainik brothers to visit the capital city.

According to the ministry, the districts of Sikar and Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan come under the Shekhawati region. Thus, the Jaipur – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Sainik Express train service is especially popular among soldiers. The ministry said the soldiers residing in this area use Indian Railways for transportation. In view of this, this train service between Jaipur and Delhi via Sikar is being operated since the time of meter gauge in the name of Sainik Express. With the expansion of this train service daily and up to the national capital, rail transport will be available to the soldiers as well as the general public up to Delhi and the railway connectivity will be established through available train services to go beyond Delhi to the destination.

During the inaugural run, Train Number 04022 Sikar – Delhi Express Special departed from Sikar railway station at 07:00 PM on 12 May 2022 and arrived in Delhi at 01:15 AM. As per the revised schedule for a regular run, Train Number 14022 Jaipur – Delhi Sainik Express will depart from Jaipur at 08:40 PM and arrive in Delhi at 06:00 AM. While Train Number 14021 Delhi – Jaipur Sainik Express will depart from Delhi at 11:30 PM and arrive in Jaipur at 08:20 AM. The date of regular service with increased frequency Ex. Delhi and Ex. Jaipur is 13 May 2022.