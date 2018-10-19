Indian Railways’ first station inside a tunnel! Know about Keylong station on Bilaspur-Manali-Leh rail line

The route will connect to all important locations between Bilaspur and Leh like Manali, Mandi, Keylong, Sundernagar and many other towns of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. (Representational image)

In a first, Indian Railways is set to build a railway station inside a tunnel close to the Sino-India border, on the strategic Bilaspur-Manali-Leh line, at a reported height of 3,000 metres. While several metro stations in Delhi and other cities are built underground and inside tunnels, the Keylong station in Himachal Pradesh, once completed, will be the first under the Indian Railways network to be built under a tunnel. Located 120 km from the Indo-Tibetan border and 26 km north of Manali, Keylong is the administrative centre of Lahaul and Spiti district in Himachal Pradesh.

According to the first phase of the location survey, the Keylong station project will include 74 tunnels, 124 major bridges and 396 minor bridges, reported PTI. DR Gupta, the chief engineer construction of Northern Railway, was reported saying that according to the first phase of the survey, the Keylong railway station will be inside a tunnel. At a height of around 3,000 metres, the station will be built inside a 27-km-long tunnel.

The route will connect to all important locations between Bilaspur and Leh like Manali, Mandi, Keylong, Sundernagar and many other towns of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. The route will be a big boost to travellers who wish to travel from Delhi to Leh as, upon completion, the line will halve the time taken by people to travel the distance between the national capital and Leh, bringing it down from 40 hours to 20 hours.

The Keylong station holds major importance due to its proximity to the Sino-India border and also because it can facilitate in the movement of goods and personnel to the frontier areas. Though Keylong would be first railway station of its kind, once the final surveys have been completed, chances are that many more of such stations could be constructed on the route. The final location survey for the project is expected to be completed in 30 months, following which a detailed project report will be prepared and finalised.