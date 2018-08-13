Revealed! Which are the cleanest Indian Railways stations? Names of 2018 list toppers will surprise you

Rajasthan’s Jodhpur and Marwar railway stations are the cleanest on the Indian Railways network, says a 2018 survey by the national transporter.

Indian Railways’ cleanest railway stations 2018: Rajasthan’s Jodhpur and Marwar railway stations are the cleanest on the Indian Railways network, says a 2018 survey by the national transporter. These stations have bagged this award in the A1 and A category of railway stations respectively. Interestingly, both Jodhpur and Marwar were not in the list of top 10 cleanest stations in the 2017 survey. While Jodhpur has topped with a score of 977.97, Marwar has scored 972.71. Since 2016, Indian Railways has been conducting a survey – ranking its A1 and A category of railway stations on the basis of the cleanliness standards that are maintained.

According to Indian Railways, under ‘Swachh Rail Swachh Bharat’ survey, the average cleanliness score of railway stations has gone up. Last year Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam and Punjab’s Beas had topped the list in the A1 and A category of stations respectively.

According to the Indian Railways survey, Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal has shown the maximum improvement in its score. In 2017, the station had scored 499.22 and in 2018 the score is 833.61 – an improvement of 334.38 points! Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh has also shown a big leap with a score of 928.78 in 2018 as against 535.42 in 2017 in the A category of railway stations. Below is the full list of Indian Railways cleanest railway stations for 2018 in the A1 and A category:

Rank Category A1 Category A 1 Jodhpur Marwar 2 Jaipur Phulera 3 Tirupati Warangal 4 Vijayawada Udaipur 5 Anand Vihar Terminal Jaisalmer 6 Secunderabad Jun Nizamabad 7 Bandra Barmer 8 Hyderabad Manchiryal 9 Bhubaneswar Mysore 10 Vishakhapatanam Bhilwara

The survey has assessed 407 A1 and A category of railway stations. The four part survey is based on process evaluation, direct observation, citizen feedback and station manager interview. A team of 160 assessors have been trained for the survey and the data is collected on a real-time basis through an online platform. Approximately 1,20,000 passenger feedback has been taken into account for the survey by Indian Railways. Not only that, a central 24 by 7 control room was set up to monitor daily progress, says Indian Railways.

While the station manager’s interview is qualitative in nature, the three other parameters – process evaluation, direct observation and citizen feedback – were given a weight-age of 33.33% each. A1 and A category of Indian Railways stations contribute around 80% of the total passenger revenue.