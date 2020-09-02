Delhi to Ahmedabad at 300 kmph! Indian Railways eyes India’s second bullet train project; details

The Delhi-Ahmedabad bullet train project will cover a length of around 886 kilometres and will pass through Jaipur and Udaipur in Rajasthan.

Delhi to Ahmedabad bullet train! Even as work progresses for India’s first bullet train project, Indian Railways is already planning the second high-speed rail network – this time between Delhi and Ahmedabad. Recently, for the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the Delhi-Ahmedabad high speed rail corridor, tenders have been invited by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) for data collection and associated survey work. The Delhi-Ahmedabad bullet train project will cover a length of around 886 kilometres and will pass through Jaipur and Udaipur in Rajasthan.

NHSRCL, which is a Joint Venture of the Indian government and participating state governments, is already working on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai high speed rail corridor project. A few months ago, Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav had said, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the work on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai high speed rail corridor project is likely to be completed on time. The country’s first Bullet Train project has a deadline of December 2023. The ambitious project had to face various issues including, protests by landowners as well as the project’s rising cost due to the widening gap between the Indian rupee and the Japanese yen.

For the Ahmedabad-Mumbai high speed rail corridor, JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) is granting a 20-year loan of 80% of Rs 1 trillion, that is required to fund the project. The project’s remaining cost will be borne by the state governments of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

The Ahmedabad-Mumbai high speed rail corridor project is the central government’s flagship collaboration with Japan. In 2017, the foundation stone for this ambitious rail project was jointly laid by PM Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The upcoming Bullet Train, with speeds of over 300 km per hour, will reduce the travel time between Ahmedabad and Mumbai significantly. It is being said that the rail journey time between these two cities will be reduced to just two hours.