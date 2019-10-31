Cleanest railway stations in India 2019: These are the top 50 cleanest stations on Indian Railways network

The Jaipur Junction has topped the list of cleanest stations by scoring 931.75 out of 1000.

Cleanest railway stations 2019: Over the last few months, various steps have been taken by Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Ministry to upgrade the infrastructure of Indian Railways. Besides, redeveloping and beautifying railway stations across India, measures have also been implemented by the ministry to maintain cleanliness and hygiene at station premises. Recently, a survey was conducted to identify the cleanest railway stations. This was done taking into account several parameters like solid and liquid waste management, cleaning activities, energy management, etc. The Jaipur Junction has topped the list of cleanest stations by scoring 931.75 out of 1000. Let us take a look at top 50 cleanest stations under NSG category on Indian Railways network:

1) Jaipur station with a score of 931.75

2) Jodhpur station with a score of 927.19

3) Durgapura station with a score of 922.50

4) Jammu Tawi station with a score of 915.82

5) Gandhinagar-Jp station with a score of 915.66

6) Suratgarh station with a score of 913.23

7) Vijayawada station with a score of 908.81

8) Udaipur City station with a score of 905.91

9) Ajmer station with a score of 905.77

10) Haridwar station with a score of 902.63

11) Phulera station with a score of 900.61

12) Kishangarh station with a score of 900.33

13) Rajnandgaon station with a score of 899.90

14) Bhagat Ki Kothi station with a score of 897.36

15) Marwar Junction station with a score of 895.57

16) Udhna station with a score of 891.41

17) Hyderabad station with a score of 890.64

18) Surat station with a score of 890.13

19) Solapur station with a score of 887.18

20) Buxar station with a score of 886.22

21) Shahjahanpur station with a score of 883.84

22) Faizabad station with a score of 883.14

23) Bapudham Mohari station with a score of 879.63

24) Raipur station with a score of 875.06

25) Garwa Road Junction station with a score of 874.56

26) Anand Vihar Terminal station with a score of 870.21

27) Sri Ganganagar station with a score of 869.00

28) Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra station with a score of 868.19

29) Dehradun station with a score of 867.51

30) Yesvantpur station with a score of 867.29

31) Alwar station with a score of 865.90

32) Pali Marwar station with a score of 864.90

33) Dadar station with a score of 864.79

34) Katni station with a score of 864.46

35) Sainagar Shirdi station with a score of 864.21

36) Betul station with a score of 861.84

37) Shimoga Town station with a score of 861.37

38) Hanumangarh Junction station with a score of 860.05

39) Dindigul Junction station with a score of 860.04

40) Bhilwara station with a score of 859.79

41) Barmer station with a score of 858.78

42) Secunderabad Junction station with a score of 858.77

43) Bhatapara station with a score of 858.76

44) Durg station with a score of 858.07

45) Samalkot Junction station with a score of 857.93

46) Udhampur station with a score of 856.48

47) Mysore station with a score of 855.50

48) Krishnarajapuram station with a score of 854.49

49) Rajendra Nagar (T) station with a score of 852.27

50) Jaisalmer station with a score of 852.02

Under the Swachh Bharat mission, Indian Railways has been working to spread awareness about the importance of maintaining cleanliness at stations and in trains. Apart from regular cleaning of platforms and station area, the national transporter is installing more dustbins and putting up posters to educate people about the importance of a clean railway station.