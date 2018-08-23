Beautiful, Indian Railways! Arriving today, Bihar Sampark Kranti Express with coaches painted with Mithila art

Other than Bihar Sampark Kranti Express train, the Rajdhani Express train and the Jansadharan Express train are also being decorated with the beautiful folk art of the state.

New beautiful makeover for Indian Railways trains! Get ready to be mesmerized by the new look trains of Indian Railways. Much to everyone’s delight, the Bihar Sampark Kranti Express train of Indian Railways is all set to arrive Delhi today with 9 of its coaches painted with Mithila art. The 9 beautified coaches would be attached at the Samastipur Division of the East Central Railway zone of Indian Railways. The superfast train service runs between Darbhanga in Bihar and the national capital. The famous Madhubani art form, which belongs to the Mithila region of Bihar, is popular for using unique geometric patterns to create colourful and attractive paintings. Other than Bihar Sampark Kranti Express train, the Rajdhani Express train and the Jansadharan Express train are also being decorated with the beautiful folk art of the state.

According to an IANS report, as part of a new trend in order to promote traditional art on premier services of Indian Railways, 22 coaches of the Patna Rajdhani Express train service have been decorated with traditional Madhubani paintings inside as well as outside of the coaches.

According to the Danapur Divisional Railway Manager Ranjan Thakur, who was quoted in the report, there are as many as 100 coaches, which are to be painted with the traditional Madhubani art form. He further stated that with the artwork, the Patna Rajdhani Express train will have a unique identity while running between Rajendra Nagar and New Delhi railway stations. He also said that with this initiative, the local artists of the state will also get an opportunity to showcase their skill on trains. The entire exercise of decorating the coaches with Madhubani paintings would cost the national transporter about Rs 1 lakh per coach.

An official of Railway Ministry was quoted in the report, saying that all the divisions and zonal railways are free to popularise their local art forms at railway stations and trains. The official further elaborated that similar to Madhubani art form in Bihar, trains originating from Rajasthan can be decorated with Rajasthani paintings and likewise.

The idea to beautify the railways with traditional Madhubani art form started at Madhubani railway station and soon other railway stations at Patna, Rajendra Nagar and Danapur also followed the trend, which has been widely appreciated. The initiative was launched at Madhubani railway station as a part of the beautification and cleanliness project which also highlighted the skill of the local artists. Interestingly, in a function organised at Rail Bhavan recently, the Madhubani railway station has also won the award in a station beautification competition.