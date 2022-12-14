Good news for commuters! Metro rail to soon connect Noida, IGI airport via New Delhi Railway Station

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has signed an accord with the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) for preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the construction of the suggested metro rail link between New Delhi Railway Station and Greater Noida city. The proposed rail connection is part of the Uttar Pradesh government’s plan to provide last-mile metro connectivity to the Noida International Airport in Jewar.



Shailendra Bhatia, YEIDA’s officer on special duty said the plan is to provide hassle-free connectivity to passengers between IGI and Jewar airports. Both are around 75 km apart.



“There will be two metro rail stretches — one between Noida Airport and Knowledge Park in Greater Noida and the other from Knowledge Park to New Delhi Railway Station — which are to be developed. From New Delhi Railway Station, there is already a connecting link to the Airport Express for Delhi airport,” Bhatia told PTI.



The YEIDA has asked the DMRC to present the complete DPR by March 31, 2023.

According to a press release, DMRC officials informed YEIDA that the suggested metro route between the Noida International Airport in Jewar and the Indira Gandhi International Airport can be connected via the New Delhi Railway Station.



Along with this, the check-in facility for Noida International Airport will be available to travellers at different stations of this airport line. If all goes well, the distance between the two airports will be about 1 hour.

The total number of stations on this route will be 11. The spread from Knowledge Park in Greater Noida to New Delhi Railway Station will be about 37 km. 3 km will be underground, and 34 km will be elevated. Work is going on for the Noida International Airport in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district of the Uttar Pradesh state.

