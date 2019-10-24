Delhi Metro takes over operations of Rapid Metro Gurgaon! Check details of stations, timings here

With this takeover of Rapid Metro, the total functional Delhi Metro network has now become 389 km long

Rapid Metro Gurgaon: In a big development for Delhi Metro and Rapid Metro commuters, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has finally taken over the operations and maintenance of the Rapid Metro link in the city of Gurugram. A DMRC spokesperson told Financial Express Online that the Delhi Metro operator took over the operations of Rapid Metro Gurgaon from October 22, 2019. The metro services of the 11.6 km long corridor in Gurugram will continue to operate according to the usual time table. Rapid Metro Rail Gurgaon Limited (RMGL) and the Rapid MetroRail Gurgaon South Limited (RMGSL) are the two special purpose vehicles (SPV’s) which have been operating the Rapid Metro services since the years 2013 and 2017 respectively.

However, after this new development, the DMRC management has now deployed adequate staff members in order to maintain the Rapid Metro station operations, train operations, signalling and telecom, electrical, traction, safety and security services so that the regular passenger services will be maintained in a smooth and hassle-free manner. Interestingly, with this takeover of Rapid Metro Gurgaon operations, the total functional Delhi Metro network has now become 389 km long, with a total of 285 metro stations. This length of the network also includes the Noida-Greater Noida corridor of Noida Metro Aqua Line.

The Rapid Metro corridor in Gurgaon has provided connectivity to some far-flung residential areas as well as to the industrial office complexes of Cyber City. The stations are as follows:

Rapid Metro Gurgaon stations:

The 11.6 km long Rapid Metro comprises the following 11 metro stations across the city of Gurgaon: Sector 53-54, Sector 55-56, Sector 54 Chowk, Sector 42-43, Phase -1, Sikanderpur, Phase-2, Phase-3, IndusInd Bank Cyber City, Moulsari Avenue, Vodafone Belvedere Towers stations

The Delhi Metro network has seamless connectivity with the Rapid Metro Gurgaon at the Sikanderpur metro station of Delhi Metro Yellow Line. Commuters can easily interchange for Rapid Metro Gurgaon at the Sikanderpur station.

Rapid Metro Gurgaon timings:

The Rapid Metro services, operating with three-coach trains on the corridor begin at 6 AM from the Sector 55-56 station and the Sikanderpur station with a frequency of around four and a half minutes during the peak hours of the morning and continue with a frequency of around 5.15 minutes during the peak hours of the evening. The last Rapid Metro train service leaves at 10 PM from the Sector 55-56 station.