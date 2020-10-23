Delhi Metro and SBI Card launch multipurpose card with auto-top up facility; see features

The multipurpose Delhi Metro SBI card will allow its users to use it as a smart card with the facility of auto-top up whenever the balance of the card goes below the amount of Rs 100.

Today, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in association with the SBI Card, launched Delhi Metro – SBI card! This multipurpose credit card has been launched for the benefit of the Delhi Metro commuters. According to details shared by DMRC, this multipurpose Delhi Metro SBI card will allow its users to use it as a smart card with the facility of auto-top up whenever the balance of the card goes below the amount of Rs 100. Under this credit card facility, the card will be recharged automatically with a top up value of Rs 200 from the linked card or bank account of the user. In addition to this feature, this combo card can also be utilized for all regular credit card transactions, DMRC said.

According to DMRC MD Mangu Singh, this initiative is in line with the corporation’s commitment towards supporting the digital drive to encourage cashless transactions among the commuters of Delhi Metro. Delhi Metro believes that this multipurpose Delhi Metro SBI card can serve as an important instrument in facilitating safe Metro commute in these COVID-19 pandemic times.

This multipurpose card offers an enhanced daily metro commute experience to several Delhi Metro commuters together with a rewarding experience on their daily purchases, said MD and CEO of SBI Card Ashwini Kumar Tewari. The SBI card has tied up with Delhi Metro to put up kiosks at as many as 100 identified metro stations, he said. Delhi Metro commuters can apply for this multipurpose card at metro stations. Besides, they can also apply online through the e-apply platform on the SBI Card portal.

In order to avoid queues and save time at metro stations, Delhi Metro has already launched various other initiatives to enable easy top up of smart cards/token sale in the recent past. Some of these initiatives are the option of Smart Card Top up through TVMs, facility of Credit card and Debit card transaction at metro stations, launch of Metro Combo cards with other banks, net banking facility using dmrcsmartcard.com, mobile wallets, etc.