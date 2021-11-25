Noida International Airport: PM lays foundation stone at Jewar! Features of India’s first net-zero emissions airport

The airport project will help decongest Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Noida International Airport: PM Modi has laid the foundation stone of the Jewar Airport in Uttar Pradesh! With this airport, UP is poised to become the only Indian state to boast five international airports. Once completed, the Noida International Airport will be the second international airport to come up in Delhi NCR. The airport project will help decongest Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. The airport is said to be strategically located and the project will serve the people of cities including Noida, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Agra, Aligarh, Faridabad as well as neighbouring areas.

The Jewar Airport, due to its scale and capacity, will be a game-changer for the state. The airport project will unleash the potential of Uttar Pradesh to the world, as well as help establish the state on the global logistics map. An Indian airport has been conceptualized with an integrated multi-modal cargo hub for the very first time. This will help in reducing the total cost and time for logistics. Initially, the dedicated cargo terminal’s capacity will be of 20 lakh metric tonne, which will be later expanded to 80 lakh metric tonne. The airport, through facilitating seamless movement of industrial supplies, will play a major role in boosting rapid industrial growth, helping the region attract huge investments. Besides, it will also enable the reach of local products to national as well as international markets.

The Noida International Airport will build a Ground Transportation Centre that will feature a multimodal transit hub, housing metro as well as high-speed rail stations, bus, taxi services and also, private parking. The airport will be connected with all major nearby roads and highways such as the Yamuna Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Western Peripheral Expressway, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. Also, the Jewar Airport will be linked to the planned Delhi-Varanasi High Speed Rail. With this, people can travel between Delhi and Jewar airport in only 21 minutes.

The Noida International Airport will also house a state-of-art Maintenance, Repair & Overhauling (MRO) service. The airport’s design is focused on low operating costs as well as seamless and fast transfer processes for flyers. The Jewar airport will be the country’s first net-zero emissions airport. The development of the Jewar airport’s first phase is being done with an investment of over Rs 10,050 crore. Spread over an area of more than 1300 hectares, the completed first phase of the Noida International Airport will have a capacity to serve approximately 1.2 crore flyers a year. The work on it is scheduled to be completed by the year 2024. The airport project will be executed by Zurich Airport International AG as a concessionaire.