Kudos! Delhi’s IGI Airport emerges world’s 2nd safest airport on Covid-related safety protocols; details

Delhi's IGI Airport scored 4.6 out of 5 on the Safe Travel Barometer's list.

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport has emerged as the world’s second safest aerodrome for effective implementation of novel coronavirus-related health as well as safety protocols, said the airport operator Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) recently. An initiative by Safe Travel Barometer, the safe travel score assessed more than 200 airports across the globe on their implementation of safety and health protocols during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a PTI report. DIAL stated that Safe Travel Barometer is among the world’s largest as well as the most comprehensive tools, used to monitor safety and health protocols of passengers.

Singapore’s Changi Airport topped the list by scoring 4.7 out of 5, followed by Delhi’s IGI Airport which scored 4.6 out of 5 on the Safe Travel Barometer’s list. According to the report, besides Delhi Airport, Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport and Frankfurt Airport have also secured the second position, each scoring 4.6 out of 5. The IGI Airport in the national capital has also become India’s safest airport for various safety protocols taken to help control the spread of COVID-19. These safety measures include the launch of RT – PCR testing laboratory, UV – based disinfection process, implementation of touchless initiatives in order to enhance the experience of air passengers as well as the development of AIR SUVIDHA portal for hassle-free and easy arrival process of India-bound international flyers.

DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar was quoted in the report saying that it was a moment of pride that in this testing time of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi Airport operator has been able to make exceptional accomplishment by securing the second position in the world for implementing effective safety and health measures at the airport. A comprehensive tool, the Safe Travel Barometer is used to monitor travellers’ health as well as safety protocols, the report added.