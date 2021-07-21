Wipro to infuse $1 billion to expand cloud capability

Over the past 12 months, Wipro has announced significant cloud-related wins with Telefónica Germany / O2, Verifone, and E.ON in addition to METRO, one of the largest deals in Wipro’s history.

Wipro on Tuesday announced the launch of Wipro FullStride Cloud Services and said that it will invest $1 billion in cloud technologies, capabilities, acquisitions and partnerships over the next three years. Wipro employs over 79,000 cloud professionals and more than 10,000 people certified by the leading cloud service providers.

Over the past 12 months, Wipro has announced significant cloud-related wins with Telefónica Germany / O2, Verifone, and E.ON in addition to METRO, one of the largest deals in Wipro’s history.

“With our $1 billion investment in cloud capabilities, and the launch of Wipro FullStride Cloud Services, we are in a far stronger position to simplify, orchestrate and accelerate the cloud journey for our clients,” said Thierry Delaporte, chief executive officer and managing director, Wipro.

Talking about this new initiative, Stephanie Trautman, chief growth officer, Wipro, said, “with the introduction of the chief growth office, we are renewing our focus on our global partnership ecosystem, amplifying and simplifying how we go to market together to orchestrate cloud transformation for our clients. We will announce a new leader for this group very soon.”

Wipro FullStride Cloud Services is a collaboration between Wipro’s Chief Growth Office and existing Global Business Lines to create an integrated and comprehensive cloud transformation capability for customers, partners and cloud experts.