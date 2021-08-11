UP govt proposes setting up data centre park in YEIDA

The company proposes setting up a world class data centre on this land at a cost of Rs 2,500 crore.

The Uttar Pradesh government is all set to develop a data centre park over 200 acres in Sector 28 of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) in Gautam Budh Nagar district. The implementation of this plan will get under way by month-end.

According to government officials, apart from giving priority in land allotment to proposals for data centres with a capacity of 40 MW, the government will also provide a subsidy of up to 60% on the loan taken by investors. Besides, a 25% subsidy will be given for land purchase, and first-time investor companies will get 100% exemption from stamp duty, while firms setting up second units will get a discount of 50%.

According to YEIDA officials, 30 IT industry giants, from India and abroad, plan to set up units with an investment of Rs 20,000 crore in the park.

There has been an increase in demand for land in Noida and Greater Noida for data centres. Leading companies like Microsoft, Adani Group and MAQ have recently bought land to set up data centres in Noida. HCL, Google and TCS have already established themselves in Noida, while Hiranandani Group, Netmagic Services, STT and Aggarwal Associate are in talks with the government to set up their own data centres.

While Microsoft’s Rs 1,800-crore software park and data centre is coming up on 60,000 sq m land allotted by the Noida Authority in Sector 145, MAQ India has been allotted a plot of 16,350 sq m in Sector-145. The company will be investing Rs 250 crore.

Similarly, Noida Authority has allotted 34,275 sq m to Adani Group in Sector-62 and 39,146 sq m to Adani Enterprises in Sector-80. The company proposes setting up a world class data centre on this land at a cost of Rs 2,500 crore.