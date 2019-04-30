This Oberoi hotel is only Indian hotel among 25 top in TripAdvisor’s list; beats UK, Costa Rica, Maldives

Looking for next luxury stay? You may not have to go to Greece, Maldives or Turkey, as Jaipur has its own offering in the segment. The Oberoi Rajvilas Hotel in Jaipur featured in Trip Advisor\u2019s list of top 25 world hotels for 2019, the American travel and restaurant website company announced. Leaving behind 12 international hotels from the UK\u2019s Hotel 41, Costa Rica\u2019s Nayara Springs and Maldives\u2019 AYADA, among others, The Oberoi chain has brought Indian luxury hotels to the forefront, year after year, as it is a regular entrant in the list. Also, for 2019 awards, it is the only Indian hotel to bag a spot in the list. Attributing the increase in travel and tourism spending and demands for luxury hotels to rising disposable income, Rajeev Kale, President and Country Head \u2013 Holiday, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd, told Financial Express Online that the luxury tourism has emerged as a significant contributor not only from foreign travelers but Indians as well. \u201cIntrepid travellers today are opting for aspirational and differentiated travel and are not shying away from investing in premium experiences,\u201d he said. Also, considering that the properties like The Oberoi Rajvilas are imperial, brag-worthy and closer to home and going by the \u2018royal\u2019 appeal, cultural heritage factor associated with Jaipur, properties such as Oberoi Rajvilas are seeing a growing demand. Royalty factor and Indian High Net Income individuals Promising to treat its visitors as \u2018maharajas\u2019, the hotel has garnered happy responses from the domestic as well as foreign clients alike. For Indian High-Net-Income travelers, properties such as Rajvilas are also about the 'larger than life' experience that these travellers are looking for, Rajeev Kale said. A surreal setting allows our patrons to escape the mayhem of modern life as they wander through our 32 acres of gardens pic.twitter.com\/tLgueI5beE \u2014 The Oberoi Rajvilas (@oberoirajvilas) July 5, 2018 Indian tourism and GDP Tourism in India contributed about a tenth of India\u2019s GDP in 2018 and accounts for 4.2 crore jobs in the country, a joint report from FICCI-Yes bank said. Also, availability of disposable income, the growing love for travel and tourism across age groups, and springing up of new travel destinations will drive the sector growth in the future, it said. We are proud to share that The Oberoi Rajvilas has been awarded the 2nd best resort in India by Travel and Leisure 2018 We are indebted to our generous guests and this is a true homage to the entire team at the resort. pic.twitter.com\/9FIVnwDwZm \u2014 The Oberoi Rajvilas (@oberoirajvilas) July 11, 2018