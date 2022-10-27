Zoho to power tech for ONDC, likely to provide live chat too

Zoho Commerce, Zoho Corporation’s platform for e-commerce, has announced that it would provide technology for the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and help increase the reach of the government’s e-commerce initiative, on Wednesday.

The Chennai-based company is the latest to join a growing list of technology companies that are integrating with the ONDC.

Earlier, tech giant Microsoft had announced it was working with the ONDC.

Nandan Nilekani’s Beckn protocol was another technology provider that is helping buyer and seller apps talk to each other, among others.

Zoho Commerce says business owners can create their online store in an hour by using the drag-and-drop website builder or customising available templates without writing a single piece of code.

The portal comes armed with Zoho Books, Zoho Inventory and Zoho SalesIQ that will facilitate live chat, help in account keeping among others.

There was a growing need for customer support. On Tuesday, 25 clarifications/escalations were raised on the ONDC.

The ONDC (beta stage) was live in over 28 PIN codes in Bengaluru as of October 25 and saw 1,388 orders being placed on a single day across the food and beverages category and the groceries segment.

“With a robust platform like Zoho Commerce, retailers can quickly create online stores and establish their presence on (the) ONDC. Our vision is to help businesses of all sizes… capitalise on the huge potential of e-commerce by supporting them with easy-to-use tools, covering the entire spectrum of commerce — from discovery to collection — at an affordable price,” said Anand Nergunam, vice-president, revenue growth, Zoho Corp.

Stressing the need for further technological needs, an ONDC stakeholder said: “When you search for biscuits on Paytm (a buyer app) and it doesn’t show the (desired) results, you are somewhat at the mercy of Paytm’s UI (user interface) but that will change after there are more players and they compete with each other to better customer experience.”