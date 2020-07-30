Xiaomi sued by mobile and video R&D firm InterDigital for allegedly copying patented technology

InterDigital said it had invested over two decades of R&D effort in developing said 3G, 4G and 5G technologies

InterDigital, a Delaware-headquartered mobile and video R&D firm, has sued Xiaomi in India for allegedly copying its patented technology. InterDigital, which calls itself the world’s largest pure research, innovation and licensing company, has filed two patent infringement actions in the Delhi High Court against Xiaomi.

One of the complaints involves infringement of five of InterDigital’s cellular 3G and 4G Indian patents, while the other involves infringement of three of its H.265/HEVC Indian patents. The claims were filed after years of negotiations, after InterDigital “has made clear that it is willing to resolve the terms of a FRAND license through binding arbitration,” the company said in a statement released on Thursday.

InterDigital said it had invested over two decades of R&D effort in developing said 3G, 4G and 5G technologies, something which was reflected in the company’s 32,000 patents and applications worldwide.

“Wireless and video standards play the important role of eliminating barriers to entry, enabling new companies – like Xiaomi – to enter the market and have success despite having made no investment in previous wireless research activities. Advanced research drives key wireless and video standards, and fair licenses with companies that make use of those technologies enable companies like InterDigital to reinvest in still more research, benefiting all users and the industry at large,” William J. Merritt, President and CEO of InterDigital said.

InterDigital is seeking injunctive relief to prevent any further infringement of the litigated patents in India in addition to compensatory and punitive damages for Xiaomi’s infringement of the asserted patents. The company is, at the same time, open to offer Xiaomi a license on terms determined to be FRAND by the court.

“We’re hopeful that this record of research and licensing success, coupled with this claim in the Delhi High Court, will result in a fair license, and that Xiaomi will join Samsung, Apple, Huawei and many others as customers of InterDigital,” Merritt added.