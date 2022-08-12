Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 takes on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 with sleeker design, 67W fast charging, and Leica optics

Xiaomi has launched its Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 challenger, the Mix Fold 2, in China. The second-gen Mix Fold is bringing some big upgrades including the top-shelf Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor and 50MP triple rear cameras with Leica optics all packed inside a slim and light chassis. The Mix Fold 2, in fact, has a slightly bigger folding display, a wider cover screen, and a more compact body than the Fold 4. It is, as expected, also a bit more affordable.

XIAOMI MIX FOLD 2 SPECS, FEATURES

The Mix Fold 2 has an 8-inch LTPO “Eco2 OLED” display with a WQHD+ resolution, 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, 1300nits of peak brightness, and Dolby Vision playback support. This screen has symmetrical bezels on all sides and there is no unsightly camera cutout.

The outer display is 6.56-inch 120Hz E5 AMOLED with a 1080p resolution, and 21:9 aspect ratio which is to say its’s closer to a more regular smartphone screen. It can peak 1400nits and supports Dolby Vision, too, plus it has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection which also extends to the back casing.

The Mix Fold 2 measures 11.2mm when folded and just 5.4mm when unfolded.

Speaking of which, Xiaomi has been able to really keep its physical dimensions in check relative to the Fold 4 especially. The Mix Fold 2 measures 11.2mm when folded and just 5.4mm when unfolded. The Fold 4 measures about 15.4mm when folded. The Mix Fold 2 is also a hair lighter at 262g (versus 263g) its “micro waterdrop hinge” that’s made of alloy and carbon fibre plates allows for it to lay flat relatively without any perceivable gap when folded.

As part of Xiaomi’s ongoing partnership with brand Leica, the Mix Fold 2, too, is getting some fine tuning from the iconic German optics brand. There is a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor with OIS paired with a 13MP ultrawide and another 8MP telephoto for 2x optical zoom in this phone. There is support for 8K video and Dolby Vision HDR recording. The cover screen has a 20MP camera.

Under the hood, you get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. Running the show is Xiaomi’s MIUI 13 for Fold. Rounding off the package is a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast wired charging.

XIAOMI MIX FOLD 2 PRICE, AVAILABILITY

The Mix Fold 2 starts at CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs 1,06,288) for a version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The top-of-the-line 12GB/1TB model will set buyers back by CNY 11,999 (roughly Rs 1,41,786). The phone is exclusive to China at the time of writing with sales to start from August 16. We will update this piece when we have more information about global launch and pricing.