WhatsApp to further limit sharing of forwarded messages in group chats, suggests new report

WhatsApp is testing a new way to restrict the spread of fake news or information through forwards. In this bid, the Meta-backed platform has come up with new features that will limit sharing of forwarded messages in group chats to one group at a time. Moreover, the app was spotted testing the Communities tab that will soon replace the Camera tab on iOS. An upgraded camera interface is also on its way for Android users.



According to WhatsApp beta tracker WABetainfo, the latest update for the beta version will restrict forwarding messages to multiple groups at a time. The app shows a notice that suggests the limitation, the tracking sites screenshot suggests.



WhatsApp is said to be testing the new forward message limitation on Android, first spotted on beta version 2.22.7.2 last month. The restrictions will be there for users of WhatsApp for Android beta 2.28.8.11 as well. The limitation applies to already forwarded messages by users. This means that it will not impact the messages that have been sent on the app.



In 2020, WhatsApp reduced the count of allowing the sharing of frequently forwarded messages to one chat at a time to reduce misleading information on its platform. For regular forwarded messages, WhatsApp restricts them to up to five chats at a time. The new update is, therefore, likely to help put a limit to the spread of misinformation.



However, users can still be able to forward frequently forwarded messages by copying and pasting their text, and hence the mechanism is not fool-proof though.



WhatsApp is yet to comment when the new restriction will come into force for end-users who are not available at this moment.



Another feature spotted was a Communities tab replacing the camera tab on iOS. The Communities tab was spotted in development for Android users as well. The purpose of the new feature is said to bring related groups together so admins can manage their groups better from a single place.



Meanwhile, WhatsApp’s new camera interface would include a new media picker with tabs for recent photos and galleries. The camera media bar removed in iOS will be restored as well.



The timeline for rolling the new features even for beta testers is still unclear.



Last week, the WhatsApp voice feature was revamped with several features from voice forms to chat playbacks.