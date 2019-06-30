WhatsApp has five upcoming features on Android, iOS: Here’s what’s in store

Despite many companies dabbling in instant messaging apps, WhatsApp remains one of the most popular instant messaging platforms on both Android and Apple platforms. The Mark Zuckerberg-led company tries to maintain its top spot by routinely pushing updates to improve the user experience. WhatsApp also tests the latest features in its beta version before launching the feature to all its users.

As the company tests new features, we have compiled a list of the latest features which will be made available to WhatsApp users soon.

Facebook Story Sharing

Soon, the company will allow its users to share their WhatsApp status updates directly to Facebook Stories, which is quite similar to how users can presently do with Instagram. In order to do so, WhatsApp will be using Facebook’s data sharing API. At present, the feature is being tested only on Android. This move would also validate reports that Mark Zucerberg is keen to integrate all the social media apps his company owns – Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

READ ALSO | WhatsApp features that you may still not be aware of

Profile picture protection

The Profile picture protection feature went live on Android, and will be on Apple soon. The latest feature protects its users profile picture from being downloaded by others. Moreover, making this feature watertight is the fact that as soon as the feature is activated, users will not be able to even take screenshots of users profile pictures. However, WhatsApp users can still download the group images.

QR Code

The QR code feature will let WhatsApp users to add contacts to their phones by scanning other users’ WhatsApp QR codes. As soon as this feature goes live, users will get a unique QR code which other WhatsApp users can scan and add to their contact lists. It is to be noted that this feature is already available on apps such as WeChat.

READ ALSO | WhatsApp to sue users who send way too many messages

Night Mode

At present, WhatsApp is working on a night mode version of its platform. The new mode, reports say, will be named the Night Mode and similar to Android’s Dark Mode will make the theme of WhatsApp black. The Night Mode feature will help smartphones with OLED panels to save their battery life and also be helpful to users eyes in dimly lit conditions.

Cleaner album layout

WhatsApp’s Apple version will soon be getting a cleaner album layout. With the new update, the instant messaging platform will begin putting together multiple photos in one bubble on WhatsApp Chats. Apart from this, WhatsApp will also display a number of pictures which are in the album bubble.

Those who do not want to wait for the features to be rolled out on the official WhatsApp app, can enroll in WhatsApp’s Beta programme to experience them before everyone else does.