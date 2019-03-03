Watch: MIT’s mini cheetah robot woos the crows with backflips, trots at over 8kms per hour

Source: Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)/Youtube

Backflip, trot, hop, scoot and play! No we are not talking about a dog toy. In fact, we are talking about a robot cheetah by MIT which has become the first four-legged robot to do all the things the cute and cuddly toys do and in some cases even better.

MIT shared a video of Mini Cheetah showing off all its tricks last week. The robot is seen running, hopping, scooting sideways, and playing in dry leaves like a silvery little headless dog.

It is the upgraded version of the Cheetah quadrupedal robot and the backflips is the new addition to the additional tricks it already does.

Watch MIT Mini Cheetah here



However, this is not the first backflipping robot; Boston Dynamics’ Atlas robot which is larger in size, did the the trick back in November 2017. However, what makes the MIT Mini Cheetah special is the fact that it happens to be the first four legged robot to do backflips, an admirable feat, no doubt.

The Mini Cheetah, as the name suggests is also a smaller version of the bigger Cheetah 3 from 2018 and weighs nearly 20 pounds. The four-legged headless robot can run at up a speed of 2.45 meters per second which is nearly 5.5 miles per hour.

Apart from the impressive backflips and trotting, the headless Cheetah can also roll over and jump, creepy yes, but very impressive.

Even so, many might even want to buy it however, there is one hitch.

Quite dissimilar to the more refined Boston Dynamics SpotMini, which is projected as an actual, real product, while the Mini Cheetah is a research project, so it might never be available to purchase.