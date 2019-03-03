Watch: MIT’s mini cheetah robot woos the crows with backflips, trots at over 8kms per hour

By: | Published: March 3, 2019 4:00 PM

The Mini Cheetah, as the name suggests is also a smaller version of the bigger Cheetah 3 from 2018 and weighs nearly 20 pounds. The four-legged headless robot can run at up a speed of 2.45 meters per second which is nearly 5.5 miles per hour.

robot, dog robot, robot apocalypse, MIT, robotics, MIT robots, dog toy, cheetah robot, cheetah cub robot, how to do backflips, Boston Dynamics, Atlas robot, Boston Dynamics Atlas robot, mini cheetah video, cheetah video, robotics, robotics video, artificial intelligenceSource: Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)/Youtube

Backflip, trot, hop, scoot and play! No we are not talking about a dog toy. In fact, we are talking about a robot cheetah by MIT which has become the first four-legged robot to do all the things the cute and cuddly toys do and in some cases even better.

MIT shared a video of Mini Cheetah showing off all its tricks last week. The robot is seen running, hopping, scooting sideways, and playing in dry leaves like a silvery little headless dog.

It is the upgraded version of the Cheetah quadrupedal robot and the backflips is the new addition to the additional tricks it already does.

Watch MIT Mini Cheetah here 

However, this is not the first backflipping robot; Boston Dynamics’ Atlas robot which is larger in size, did the the trick back in November 2017. However, what makes the MIT Mini Cheetah special is the fact that it happens to be the first four legged robot to do backflips, an admirable feat, no doubt.

READ ALSO | Microsoft adds this cool AI-driven feature to Excel Android app: Check it out

The Mini Cheetah, as the name suggests is also a smaller version of the bigger Cheetah 3 from 2018 and weighs nearly 20 pounds. The four-legged headless robot can run at up a speed of 2.45 meters per second which is nearly 5.5 miles per hour.

Apart from the impressive backflips and trotting, the headless Cheetah can also roll over and jump, creepy yes, but very impressive.

Even so, many might even want to buy it however, there is one hitch.

Quite dissimilar to the more refined Boston Dynamics SpotMini, which is projected as an actual, real product, while the Mini Cheetah is a research project, so it might never be available to purchase.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Watch: MIT’s mini cheetah robot woos the crows with backflips, trots at over 8kms per hour
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition