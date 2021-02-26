Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey commits to bring more transparent content moderation to pacify users’ lack of trust on social media

Notably, earlier this month, the Government of India had asked Twitter to delete some 1,500 messages and accounts. (File image)

CEO Jack Dorsey has said that he intends to make Twitter’s content moderation practices more transparent in a bid to pacify users’ growing lack of trust on social media platforms. Asserting that the company has made progress in terms of accountability and reliability, Dorsey admitted that Twitter is still lacking on fronts like transparency and giving more choice as well as control to the users.

As per Dorsey, the accountability of Twitter stems from its action of owning its mistakes and correcting them, while the reliability is based on the fact that the platform does not waver from following the published principles, which is why it is making significant progress in these areas. He, on the other hand, admitted that many people still do not trust Twitter, and that has become clearer over the past few years. This is also a situation all institutions are facing, Dorsey added.

However, Twitter wishes to be one of the most open companies across the world and the lack of transparency is hindering its goal. That is why the company intends to give users more control over moderating their interactions, fund an open-source social media standard and enable marketplace approach to relevance algorithms.

The comments come against the backdrop of massive criticism that companies like Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp have been facing in several countries, including India. It also comes after India on Thursday released regulations for the OTT platforms and social media companies, which require them to comply with authorities’ order to remove any inflammatory content within a stipulated time frame. The companies, as per the regulations, would also need to establish a complaint redressal system with a country-based officer.

Notably, earlier this month, the Government of India had asked Twitter to delete some 1,500 messages and accounts over alleged pro-Pakistani and pro-Khalistani links in light of the farmers’ protests, and Twitter had delayed compliance with the order, only giving in when it was warned of penal action by India.