Tata Sky Binge launched in India, lets you watch TV channels via Amazon Fire TV Stick

New Delhi | Published: May 18, 2019 12:35:53 PM

Tata Sky is coming up with a new service – Tata Sky Binge in which content across video streaming services will be consumed on TV. Tata Sky Binge can be accessed via Amazon Fire TV Stick – Tata Sky Edition. This will let users watch content from apps such as Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Eros NOW, Hungama Play and Sun NXT.

The DTH service operator’s new venture will help viewers choose between Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar and other content which the Amazon Fire TV Stick comes preloaded with.

Those having Tata Sky Binge can also access more than 5,000 titles from the Tata Sky video-on-demand library as well as television shows aired in the past seven days.

The new service is available to all those who have subscribed to Tata Sky at just Rs 249 a month, and also comes with a 30-day free trial. Moreover, new subscribers can watch content on Amazon Prime for three months at no additional cost.

The introductory pack will include an Amazon FireTV Stick – Tata Sky Edition and Alexa Voice Remote along with the Tata Sky Binge app installed which will allow viewers to access content from multiple apps.

“We are now extending the superior ‘Tata Sky experience’ to the world of apps with Tata Sky Binge. It is a unique platform that bridges internet and television content bringing a premium viewing experience of the best internet app videos to large screens,” said Pallavi Puri, chief commercial officer, Tata Sky at the launch.

Fire TV and the Alexa Voice Remote have made it simple to find all the content for thousands of customers with just their voice. With Tata Sky Binge, now, more customers will have access to thousands of TV shows and movies, all through one easy-to-use app. We can’t wait to hear what customers think of the new Amazon Fire TV Stick – Tata Sky Edition.”

This comes at a time when streaming services are working towards bigger market share.

For Amazon, it is a great way of accessing a new set of customers, particularly the ones which are more into live television and regional content, said Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices, India.

