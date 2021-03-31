Samsung silently launches 5G variant of Galaxy S20 FE in India and yes, it has Qualcomm inside

It’s late, but it’s here.

Samsung finally launched the Galaxy S20 FE 5G variant in India on Wednesday. We say “finally” because the phone in question was launched globally in September last year. For some curious reason, Samsung chose to bring only the Exynos 990-based LTE variant to India at that point of time. The 5G variant, which is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, is making its way here nearly six months later. It’s late, but it’s here.

Samsung said the Galaxy S20FE LTE version received an “outstanding” response from consumers and the Galaxy S20 FE 5G will further build on its success to offer – potentially – more power and access to the next-generation connectivity standard.

Also Read | Galaxy S20 FE review: Not a Samsung fan yet? This phone might just change your opinion

Eagle-eyed readers will be quick to point out that Samsung had dropped the S20 FE LTE at a very strategic — and crucial — time ahead of the OnePlus 8T 5G launch. It has launched the S20 FE 5G very strategically also. The OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 are set to go on sale for the first time on April 1.

Galaxy S20 FE India price, availability

The S20 FE 5G will be available at a special introductory price of Rs 47,999 starting March 31 on Samsung.com, Amazon, Samsung exclusive stores and leading retail outlets. The Market Operating Price (MOP) of the phone is Rs 55,999.

Galaxy S20 FE specs, features

The only difference really is the processor. The S20 FE 5G has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 instead of Exynos 990 seen inside the 4G model. Rest of the specs and the design stay the same.

Which is to say that the phone has a polycarbonate body with a matte finish. There are three colourways to choose from including Cloud Navy, Cloud Mint and Cloud Lavender.

The display is flattened out, is the Super AMOLED-kind with a 120Hz high refresh rate, with a size of 6.5-inch and 1080p+ resolution. It has Samsung’s Infinity-O punch hole cut-out (this houses a 32MP camera). There are three cameras on the back, a 12MP main, a 12MP ultra-wide angle and another 8MP telephoto for 3x optical zoom and up to 30x software-induced “space” zoom.

The S20 FE 5G has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. This is expandable. Fuelling the phone is a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast wired charging.

Samsung had launched the S20 FE LTE in India in October last year at a price of Rs 49,999 (8GB/128GB). The phone in question nailed the fundamentals giving Apple and OnePlus something to think about. You can read our full review here.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S20 FE nails the fundamentals giving Apple and OnePlus something to think about