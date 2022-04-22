Samsung Galaxy M53 5G with 120Hz AMOLED display, 108MP quad rear cameras launched in India: Check price, full specs

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G was launched in India on Friday, April 22. The M53 is a follow-up to last year’s M52 and brings some big upgrades including a 108MP quad rear camera setup, a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 900 chip, fast 120Hz Super AMOLED display, and 25W fast charging. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G price in India starts at Rs 23,999 and it will be available starting April 29.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G price in India, availability

Samsung has launched the M53 in two configurations. The base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 23,999. The top-end M53 model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 25,999. Samsung says these prices are inclusive of a Rs 2,500 instant discount with ICICI Bank cards.

Galaxy M53 5G will go on sale starting April 29 (12pm) across Samsung online store, Amazon, and leading retail outlets.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G specs, features

The M53 has a 6.7-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, hole punch cut-out, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The panel can peak 420nits, Samsung says.

Under the hood, you get a 6nm 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 chip which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. This is expandable. The phone runs One UI 4.1 based on Android 12.

For photography, the M52 has a quad camera setup on the rear with a 108MP main, 8MP ultrawide-angle, and two 2MP cameras, one for depth, and another for macros. Onn the front, it has a 32MP camera.

Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

Samsung says the phone comes with an “Auto data switching” feature that allows users to “stay connected through their secondary SIM seamlessly for calls or data streaming when the primary SIM loses network.” The M53 also supports marquee Samsung camera features like Object Eraser, Video Call Effects and Photo Remaster.

The M53 5G will come in two colourways— Deep Ocean Blue and Mystique Green.

