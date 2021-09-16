Safe driving: How Artificial Intelligence can make our roads secure

Mobility analysis will continuously monitor dynamic risks of the entire road network to define grey and black spots—areas that are high risk or accident-prone.

In a unique collaborative initiative between the government, industry, and academia towards advancing road safety, Intel, INAI, IIIT-H (International Institute of Information Technology-Hyderabad), CSIR-CRRI (Central Road Research Institute), Mahindra & Mahindra and NMC (Nagpur Municipal Corporation) have together launched Project iRASTE (intelligent Solutions for Road Safety through Technology and Engineering) in Nagpur. Leveraging the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), this project aims to reduce road accidents in Nagpur city by upto 50% and create a blueprint to Vision Zero for the country. Project iRASTE was recently launched in Nagpur by the minister for road transport & highways, Nitin Gadkari.

Nivruti Rai, country head, Intel India and vice president, Intel Foundry Services said, “This is a unique collaborative initiative that brings together critical players to drive road safety in Nagpur and develop a blueprint for country-wide adoption towards Vision Zero.” Project iRASTE focusses on three key aspects— vehicle safety, mobility analysis and road infrastructure safety. It aims to re-imagine road safety with the predictive power of AI. Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS) will offer an economical way to enhance the safety of fleets and road users. ADAS alerts, alongside driver assessments and training can notably improve driver performance. Mobility analysis will continuously monitor dynamic risks of the entire road network to define grey and black spots—areas that are high risk or accident-prone.

Under this project, Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s fleet of vehicles will be equipped with collision avoidance technology that can reduce accidents and near misses by up to 60%. Sensors in these technologies will also help map the dynamic risk of the entire road network (grey spot map) for the first time. Road maintenance agencies can use such information to prevent accident-prone zones (black spots) before they claim lives.

Project iRASTE will conduct detailed studies to recommend engineering fixes for existing black spots and implement an AI-powered system for continuous monitoring of road infrastructure quality.

Project iRASTE uniquely leverages the expertise and capabilities of each of the partners. Intel India brings onboard systems based on ADAS technology. CSIR-CRRI brings domain expertise in road engineering and IIIT-Hyderabad is undertaking AI-based research to address population-scale road safety through the INAI centre for applied AI research. Finally, automobile company Mahindra & Mahindra will conduct road safety public awareness programs and driver trainings in Nagpur.