PAC-MAN plus Nord 2 = a match made in gaming heaven

How do you make the perfect gamified phone? Well, you take a legendary game, a game so famous that its mere mention inspires awe. And then you integrate elements of it so cleverly and yet so deeply inside a phone that you think of the game not just when you see the phone but when you use it as well. Well, that is exactly what OnePlus has done with its recently released OnePlus x Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition.

As its name indicates, OnePlus has drawn inspiration from one of the biggest names in gaming history for the device, PAC-MAN, Namco Bandai’s arcade classic that has been a rage since the eighties. But how can a phone reflect a simple 2D game that is all about a pellet eating character, who moves around in a maze, pursuing pellets and dodging ghosts?

Well, it begins with design. The OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN adds a dual film rear cover that adds a PAC-MAN touch to OnePlus’ legendary understated design. The cover features PAC-MAN himself as well as PAC-MAN dots. It also has a phosphorescent ink design that actually glows in the dark, showing a maze made of neon. There are other small touches too – the alert slider is blue in colour. Not just any blue but the famous turn-to-blue of ghosts that appear when PAC-MAN eats a power pellet blue. There is also a do-it-yourself phone holder with lego blocks and super cute characters from the game. It is all very PAC-MAN, while still being classically OnePlus.

The PAC-MAN element on this special edition OnePlus goes well beyond that very beautifully crafted surface and stand. OnePlus has even given its iconic OxygenOS a PAC-MAN makeover. The phone boots up with PAC-MAN gobbling up its name, and the first screen that you see after setting up the phone features a PAC-MAN wallpaper. And if app icons look a little different from the usual, that is because they have a slightly pixelated touch to them, giving you feels of the arcade classic. The phone also comes with custom animations and a special camera filter, paying tribute to PAC-MAN. There are a number of custom static and dynamic wallpapers on the phone as well, reflecting PAC-MAN's journey into the OnePlus universe. And all these wallpapers are not placed in the gallery. Users will need to complete challenges on the phone to unlock them! Also waiting to be unlocked is a truckload of PAC-MAN content including ringtones, photo stickers and much more. And of course, there is the PAC-MAN game itself, which comes preloaded on the phone.

All this PAC-MAN goodness comes with the power and ability of the OnePlus Nord 2. It comes with the same gorgeous 6.43 inch inch fluid AMOLED full HD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, is powered by the flagship level MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset (which provides 65 per cent better CPU performance and 125 per cent better GPU performance than the original Nord, which was no slouch), and comes paired with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, enabling it to handle each and every task with unmatchable smoothness. Heading the triple camera set up on the back is a 50 megapixel Sony IMX 766 sensor with OIS, along with a number of AI and software touches that make the phone an imaging and video powerhouse. A 32 megapixel camera ensures stunning selfies and a 4500 mAh battery ensures that this Nord 2 just goes on and on, like PAC-MAN. Even if it runs out of juice, OnePlus' legendary Warp Charge 65 will get it from nothing to full in a mere half an hour. Finally, while it has been given a dose of PAC-MAN, the OxygenOS on the OnePlus x Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition remains as uncluttered and easy to use as ever.

A lot of PAC-MAN, and a lot of Nord 2 make the OnePlus x Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition a gaming match made in heaven. The phone comes in a single RAM and storage variant of 12 GB/ 256 GB is available for Rs 37,999 at OnePlus Experience Stores, OnePlus.in and Amazon.in. Users purchasing the phone can also avail a Rs 2,000 discount. Citibank users buying the phone from Amazon.in can avail an instant bank discount of Rs 1,000 and a discount of Rs 1,250 on 3 and 6 month EMI options. Those who purchase the phone will also get the special PAC-MAN phone holder free of cost. They just need to join the Red Cable Club (RCC) on their smartphones, go to "Benefit Center" on the membership page, and get the voucher that will enable them to get their hands on this amazing stand. Membership of the Red Cable Club can also get those who purchase this special phone, three months of Spotify Premium free of cost on the phone!