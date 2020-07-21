OnePlus Nord is OnePlus’ first affordable phone in nearly 5 years; here’s everything it brings to the table

OnePlus Nord starts at Rs 24,999.

OnePlus Nord, or rather the first smartphone in OnePlus’ all-new OnePlus Nord series, was launched in India on Tuesday through a one-of-its-kind keynote hosted in augmented reality or AR. As expected, the OnePlus Nord is designed to offer a premium OnePlus experience at an affordable, or accessible price, relative to the company’s current offerings, aka OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

OnePlus may not directly call it a successor to the OnePlus X (which was launched back in 2015), but the Nord definitely follows in its footsteps, at least spiritually. The OnePlus Nord is OnePlus’ first affordable phone in nearly 5 years, which means it will be a big deal for the company to make it work, this time.

OnePlus Nord India price and availability

OnePlus Nord 6GB/64GB: Rs 24,999 (available from September)

OnePlus Nord 8GB/128GB: Rs 27,999 (available from August 4)

OnePlus Nord 12GB/256GB: Rs 29,999 (available from August 4)

The OnePlus Nord will be available from Amazon India, OnePlus online store, Oneplus experience and partner stores.

OnePlus Nord specs and features

OnePlus says the OnePlus Nord has pretty much everything you could ask for at a pretty great price, which is clearly a different marketing pitch from what we’ve seen in the company’s main product lineup over the years. It’s not about being a flagship or a flagship killer, but about offering a more jack of all trades with hallmark OnePlus experience. That latter, in 2020, means a fast display, a fast processor, fast charging, and fast (and seamless) software.

The OnePlus Nord has a 6.4-inch fluid 90Hz AMOLED display with a 1080p+ resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. For biometrics, the phone has an optical in-screen fingerprint reader.

Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, which brings among other things, 5G connectivity to OnePlus’ affordable phone. This is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS2.1 storage (non-expandable). The dual SIM phone runs Android 10-based OxygenOS. The phone is further backed by a 4,115mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging support through USB Type-C.

For photography, the OnePlus Nord has four cameras on the rear and two cameras on the front (these are punch hole-style). On the rear, the phone has a 48MP main Sony IMX586 sensor behind an f/1.75 lens with OIS, an 8MP ultra wide-angle with 119-degree field-of-view, a 2MP macro and another 5MP depth camera. On the front, you get a 32MP main and another 8MP ultra wide-angle camera with 105-degree field-of-view.

The OnePlus Nord has a design that’s reminiscent of the OnePlus 8 with slight tweaks. The phone is made of “glossy” Corning Gorilla Glass 5 (with a metal frame) and will be available in two colourways, Blue Marble and Grey Onyx.