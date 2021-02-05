Microsoft launches Viva employee experience platform as next big bet on future of remote work

New feature from Microsoft to connect remote employees to organisations better

Microsoft has launched an employee experience platform powered by Microsoft 365 through which a user can be seamlessly connected to his employer and get better insights, new opportunities. It combines employees’ productivity tools with the company’s resources for a convenient workflow in whatever projects they are working.

According to a Microsoft blog post, Microsoft Viva will come in four modules Viva Insight, Viva Topics, Viva Connections and Viva Learnings. The interface was introduced after research by Microsoft Work trend Index found that 60 per cent work felt that they are not as connected to their employer when working from home as they were earlier when in the office space. Viva connections give a single-entry point for employee engagement and internal communications.

Viva allows team leaders to interact with employees through company town hall and create a collaborative workspace using Microsoft 365’s SharePoint feature. It will also utilize Yammer, a social networking service for communication within the organisation.

Viva Insights introduced for all workers, managers, company leaders will offer personal wellbeing exercises, recommended actions from MyAnalytics and Workplace Analytics. It will also integrate LinkedIn’s Glint to increase employee engagement.

With Viva Voice, the employers can organise company-wide content for employees divided into categories like products, projects, processes and clients etc. A user can navigate to relevant documents, videos and people related to a certain topic to give employees all kinds of information. Viva will use Microsoft Cloud, Accenture, BA insight, Raytion, ClearPeople to source information. Such info will be available for both employees and for public preview.

With Viva Learning a learning hub will be created with content sourced from Microsoft Learn, LinkedIn Learning, Coursera, Skillsoft, edX, Pluralsight and custom content specific to that organisation for the employer’s research. Microsoft has also partnered with Cornerstone OnDemand, Saba, and SAP SuccessFactors for Viva.

Viva Connections will give users a curated, company-branded platform that will bring together conversations, relevant news and other resources. It will make it easier for employees to gather the information they need, participate in conversations and share their perspective or expertise on it.