MacBook Pro M2 13-inch (2022) India pre-order, availability dates announced: Full details

The all-new 2022 update of the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chip will be available to order in India starting June 17 (5:30pm). It will start shipping from June 24. The MacBook Pro with M2 was announced at WWDC 2022, alongside the M2 MacBook Air, though exact availability details weren’t revealed. Both were set to be made available starting next month so, in a way, the MacBook Pro M2 is launching a bit early. There is no word on M2 MacBook Air at the time of writing.

MACBOOK PRO M2 13-INCH (2022) PRICE IN INDIA, AVAILABILITY

The 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 price in India starts at Rs 1,29,900 (Rs 1,19,900 for education). This is for an M2 version with an 8-Core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 8GB Unified Memory, and 256GB SSD Storage. You can get the M2 MacBook Pro with up to an 8-Core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 24GB Unified Memory, and 2TB SSD Storage for Rs 2,49,900.

MacBook Pro M2 13-inch (2022) will be available on apple.com and through Apple Authorised Resellers.

MACBOOK PRO M2 13-INCH (2022) SPECS AND FEATURES

The 13-inch MacBook Pro remains largely unchanged from its M1-based predecessor down to the Touch Bar on top of the keyboard. The design, screen, and port selection are all the same. Naturally, this is a pro-machine with active cooling and longer battery life with Apple claiming up to 20-hour video playback.

The real upgrade is the underlying chip. The 2022 13-inch MacBook Pro is powered by Apple’s new M2 chip. Apple claims that M2 takes “the industry-leading performance per watt of M1 even further with an 18% faster CPU, a 35% more powerful GPU, and a 40% faster Neural Engine.” With up to 24GB of fast unified memory, M2 is being billed to deliver up to 50% more memory bandwidth than M1. There will naturally be efficiency improvements, too.

