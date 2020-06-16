HCL Tech starts operations in Sri Lanka, to create over 1,500 employment opportunities

A key part of HCL’s business and development strategy in Sri Lanka will be to use local talent pool in the country for global assignments, it added.

IT major HCL Technologies on Tuesday said it has commenced operations in Sri Lanka, and plans to create over 1,500 local employment opportunities in the next 18 months.

HCL Technologies plans to create over 1,500 new local employment opportunities for freshers and experienced professionals within the first 18 months of kick-starting its operations from its office in Colombo, according to a statement.

“I am hopeful HCL will be able to create employment opportunities for the people of the country, and people of Sri Lanka will have access to global work environment right in their own country. We are excited about this and I am hopeful Sri Lanka will soon emerge as IT destination for more companies,” Susantha Ratnayake, chairman of the Board of Investment (BOI) of Sri Lanka, said.

Srimathi Shivashankar, corporate vice-president of HCL Technologies, said the company is keen on hiring and engaging with the highly skilled and talented people of Sri Lanka.

“Our delivery centre in Sri Lanka will play an important role to serve our Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients and partners throughout the globe,” Shivashankar added.

HCL had joined hands with the BOI of Sri Lanka in February this year to launch its local entity — HCL Technologies Lanka (Private) Limited — and set up its first delivery centre in the region.

Through this entity, HCL will provide services to global clients in the areas of applications and system integration services and infrastructure services.

HCL will also implement its Work Integrated Education Program to foster growth by actively cooperating with local information and communication technology and engineering institutions to develop and train the local talent pool.

For freshers, HCL will focus on hiring A Level, Higher National Diploma students through HCL ESOFT Training & Hiring Program, the statement said.