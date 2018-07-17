Grab iPhone 6 for as low as Rs 6,400: Here’s how

iPhone 6 was launched in 2014

July 16 saw two of the biggest online sales in India that most people anticipate — Amazon Prime Day and Flipkart Big Shopping Days — especially when they have eyed some products to purchase with discounts. If we talk about the online sales, we cannot forget that electronics contribute to a major share of the sales. Apple devices are usually out of budget for most people in India and it seems plausible to wait for such sales.

The Apple iPhone 6 is available at its best price under the Amazon Prime Day and Flipkart Big Shopping Days sales, but if you are ready to exchange your old smartphone you can offset the cost of the iPhone 6 down to roughly Rs 6,500. This price point is enticing enough to make you buy the iPhone 6 instantly, however, you have to ensure that you have the right device to get the maximum exchange value.

Read more: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2018: Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 – How to buy online

First up is the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale that is offering the iPhone 6 at a price of Rs 21,999, down from around Rs 25,000. Now, Flipkart’s exchange offer is letting you get a value of up to Rs 15,000 on iPhone 6, which you can only get if you have some recent flagship device, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to be specific. If you have an old Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (in working condition), you get Rs 15,000 slashed off on the final cart price while buying iPhone 6.

Here’s the interesting part – Flipkart is not offering Rs 15,000 exchange value even on the iPhone 7 Plus, which has a far better resale value than most of the Android phones available in the market. In fact, Apple devices give you the leverage of getting a high resale value after two-three years of regular use. But considering Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is newer than the iPhone 7 Plus, the maximum exchange value of Rs 15,000 is applicable on the former.

Now, after deducting the exchange value of Rs 15,000, the price of the iPhone 6 comes down to Rs 7,099. Flipkart is offering a discount of 10 per cent up to Rs 1,750 on the payments made via SBI credit card. Since 10 per cent of the final cart price of Rs 7,099 is Rs 709, the same will be applied as the discount if you use the SBI card. Now, the final price is Rs 6,390.

Amazon Prime Day sale also has the iPhone 6 seeing the price come down to Rs 21,999, so there’s no exclusivity to Flipkart here. The e-commerce giant is also running the exchange programme for the iPhone 6, however, the maximum value offered is Rs 14,786, which is marginally less than what Flipkart is offering. This means that your final cart price if you decide to exchange some recent flagship device, is going to be more than the iPhone 6 price on Flipkart after the exchange.

The discount on HDFC credit and debit cards maxes out at Rs 1,750, so it won’t have much effect on the final price of the iPhone 6 as compared to what Flipkart is offering.

Apple iPhone 6 is a decent phone even today if your needs are confined to mostly browsing, chatting, calling, and some photography. While the iPhone 6 is four years old, it still proves to be superior to some of the recently launched Android phones at the price point for which it is now available. iPhone 6 has a 4.7-inch display, 1GB of RAM, Apple A8 chipset, and a 1.2-megapixel FaceTime camera.