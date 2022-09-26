Government launches mobile app to make Indian Sign Language dictionary more accessible to masses

The government has launched a new mobile app called Sign Learn with an aim to make the Indian Sign Language dictionary more accessible to the masses. The app, which is available for both Android and iPhone, was launched by Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Pratima Bhoumik, on Friday.

The Sign Learn app is based on the Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre’s (ISLRTC) Indian sign language dictionary and includes 10,000 words.



The app will be available to use on both Android as well as iOS devices. Users will be able to search words in the ISL dictionary either in Hindi or English medium.



The sign videos of the app can also be shared on social media platforms.

PTI reported a senior official as saying that the app has been designed to make the ISL dictionary more readily available and accessible for the public at large.



The Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC) recently signed an MoU with the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). This move was to convert NCERT textbooks from classes 1 to 12 into the Indian Sign Language (digital format). The digital copy will be available to students with hearing disabilities.



Earlier this year, ISL e-content of NCERT textbooks for class 6 was launched.



The Centre launched the ISL version of selected books from the National Book Trust’s “Veergatha” series under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.



With the help of ISLRTC and NCERT, 500 academic words in Indian Sign Language were launched. All the academic words will be used in subjects like history, science, mathematics etc.

