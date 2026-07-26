Shreyas Iyer got his clean sweep and once again, it was built on the shoulders of a 15-year-old. India completed a 3-0 whitewash of Zimbabwe on Sunday, closing out the ZIM vs IND T20 2026 series with a 35-run win at the Harare Sports Club.

The venue has quietly become Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s personal stage. The teenager’s 49-ball 81 anchored India’s 192/5 after being asked to bat first on a sluggish pitch and Mayank Yadav did the rest with the ball as Zimbabwe were held to 157/7.

Interest in Sooryavanshi has followed the same upward curve as his batting. Google search trends recorded over five lakh searches for his name, a spike of roughly 1,000%.

The series numbers tell their own story. Sooryavanshi ends as India’s leading run-getter with 151, built on the back of becoming the youngest player to score a fifty in international cricket in the opening match. This was only his second senior series, coming weeks after an England tour that marked his debut in the format.

Sunday’s innings, though, had a different shape to it. Abhishek Sharma fell early again but Sooryavanshi settled in rather than exploding out of the blocks. He reached fifty off 31 balls, his second in T20Is, before turning aggressive against the Zimbabwean spinners with reverse-sweeps and lofted drives.

Ishan Kishan’s 29 kept the innings moving before Sikandar Raza broke the stand at 95/1. Sooryavanshi eventually fell for a career-best 81 — eight fours, four sixes — caught by a diving Brad Evans off Wessly Madhevere. Iyer’s brisk 27 ended the same way, holed out to Evans in the 18th over, while Rinku Singh’s 25 off 14 balls was cut short by the same bowler off the final ball of the innings. Tilak Varma stayed unbeaten on 11.

None of this is entirely new territory for Sooryavanshi. Harare was also where he made his name earlier this year, smashing an unbeaten 175 off 80 balls against England in the U19 World Cup final, after a 68 in the semi-final at the same ground.