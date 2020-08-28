Government has an important advisory to protect your banking account from fraud

Scammers are using authentic-looking emails to lure customers into their trap of sharing critical information related to their bank accounts and credit cards.

Amid the times when the number of cases of bank-related fraud and phishing attacks has been increasing, the union government has issues an advisory to help bank customers to protect themselves from suspicious emails. The Ministry of Home Affairs through its cyber safety and cybersecurity awareness Twitter handle–Cyber Dost, has tipped users to use two email accounts for banking purposes. The tweet suggested the banking users use two email account separately–one for the communication purpose while the other should be used for financial transactions only.

“Always make two separate e-mail accounts. One for communicating with people you trust and for your financial transactions. Use separate e-mail account for registering on social networking sites. This will protect your primary account from online stalkers,” Cyber Dost tweeted.

Notably, scammers are using authentic-looking emails to lure customers into their trap of sharing critical information related to their bank accounts and credit cards, and hence the initiative by the government is imperative for users’ advantage. The message also suggested that the email account under use for financial transactions must not be made public on any social media platform to prevent online stalking. The twitter handle strongly advised against using financial transaction email account for social media registrations.

Meanwhile, the Cyber Dost Twitter handle has also asked the users to refrain from using the auto-fill option available on different web browsers and rather type the critical information such as CVV, expiry date, and card number of bank accounts.

Earlier, the Cyber Dost handle also issued a warning to the banking customers that frauds can hack their social media accounts and subsequently gain unauthorized access to their friends and families to seek financial help