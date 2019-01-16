Google to expand crackdown on pesky ads for Chrome users worldwide in July

By: | Published: January 16, 2019 6:51 AM

The search engine giant had first launched this feature in February but restricted it to North America and Europe. However, the ad-blocking setting was rolled out to Google Chrome browser globally.

Google, Google ads, Google pesky ads, Google fake ads, Google unwanted ads, Chrome, Ben Galbraith, Google Chrome
Google has announced that its Chrome web browser will start blocking intrusive ads worldwide beginning July 2019. (Reuters)

Google has announced that its Chrome web browser will start blocking intrusive ads worldwide beginning July 2019. Ben Galbraith, Chrome Senior Director of Product, said in a blog post that Chrome will be expanding its user protection and will cease showing all the ‘intrusive’ advertisements on websites globally. This feature includes blocking the ones that tend to target users’ online behaviour to repeatedly display disruptive advertisements.

The search engine giant had first launched this feature in February but restricted it to North America and Europe. However, the ad-blocking setting was rolled out to Google Chrome browser globally.

The ad blocker filters only the most ‘intrusive’ type of advertisements that violate the Coalition for Better Ads’ standards. Besides pop-up advertisements, it also blocks full-page advertisements with countdown timers and prevents users from seeing content for a certain amount of time on that page. It also prevents auto-play videos advertisements with sound, as well as large sticky advertisements that peskily stay on the page even when the user scrolls, among many others.

From this week, website owners in regions outside of North America and Europe can make use of Google’s Ad Experience Report tool to check if they happen to have any such ads on their websites.

“Our ultimate goal is not to filter ads, but to build a better web for everyone, everywhere,” Galbraith further said in the post.

Appealing to website owners, he said that fewer than one per cent of the millions of sites on Google have been reviewed till date have had their advertisements removed. As of 2019, about two-thirds of web publishers who previously did not comply with the standards developed by the industry now do so.

Galbraith wrote that the enforcement by Chrome has inspired many website owners to improve upon their advertising experience in a way ‘benefits’ users.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Google to expand crackdown on pesky ads for Chrome users worldwide in July
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition