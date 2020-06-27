Google seeks patent for mobile device security for e-payments

The technology giant has up and running in India the Google Pay.

Google LLC, the American multinational technology company that specialises in Internet-related services and products, has filed an application seeking Indian patent for an ‘invention’ relating to mobile device security for electronic payments, claiming the benefit of the US provisional application titled mitigating subscriber identity module (SIM) swap fraud.

The technology giant has up and running in India the Google Pay, a digital wallet platform and online payment system to power in-app and tap to-pay purchases on mobile devices, enabling users to make payments with Android phones and tablets. Google has moved the Indian Patent Office, with an application titled ‘Mobile device security for electronic payments’ claiming the technology for which the patent protection is being sought, can mitigate the risk of fraud in linking financial accounts to phone numbers in cases where the financial account service is one of a plurality of services offered by a service provider.

According to the company, the technology which is related to managing registration for electronic payment could detect fraud vectors, for example, the use of a counterfeit SIM card and mitigate the risk posed by fraud modalities encountered particularly in payments using mobile devices.