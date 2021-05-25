Google Photos unlimited free storage benefits end on June 1: All your questions answered

For users who want to stay within the storage limit, they can free up some space before the deadline comes.

The unlimited storage benefit offered by Google Photos is coming to an end on June 1 and this means that starting next week, if a user exceeds the storage limit of 15 GB, an amount will have to be paid. Last year in November, Google informed users about the 15GB limit cap for Google accounts. Now this memory space has been split between Google Photos, Drive, and Gmail. Now, additional storage will have to be purchased. Earlier, Google Photos had given users an advantage to store unlimited ‘High’ quality photos that are compressed to below 16MB. These photos were stored on the cloud for free. This offer too will be taken away from June 1.

For those who still want to save these ‘High’ quality photos as well as videos, it is advisable they back them up before June 1. These high resolution images saved on Google account before June 1 will not be counted towards the Google Account storage. In order to save these high quality photos, users can visit the Google Photos app and visit the photos settings. There is an option for backup and sync will appear and the high quality pictures can be uploaded depending on the storage users have left from the 15GB free allowed.

To be sure, the users who have still not utilised their 15GB storage limit will not be impacted immediately. Once the storage limit begins nearing, Google account users will be getting notifications.

For users who want to stay within the storage limit, they can free up some space before the deadline comes. All unwanted photos and videos can be deleted. Infact, downloading Google One will also help users identify the storage use and provide different solutions that can free up storage space.

In case of reaching the storage limit, users have options to subscribe to Google One or Apple One as per the handset they use. Google One prices start from Rs 120 per month where users will get 100GB storage. Google One also has membership costs from Rs 210 per month for 200GB storage. Similarly, there are some annual subscriptions where users can pay upto Rs 6,500 a year.

Apple users, on the other hand, can also opt for Google One on their iPhones or iPads. They can even go for Apple One or iCloud storage subscription. In India, Apple One membership has two plans- Individual and Family plan. The Individual plan costs Rs 195 per month for 50GB iCloud storage whereas the Family Plan is kept at Rs 365 per month for 200GB iCloud storage. Some other subscriptions for Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade are also being offered with both the plans.