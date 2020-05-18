Google Meet crosses 50 million downloads on Google Play Store; did you know you can use it for free now?

The application was downloaded by 5 million users which has now grown 10 times.

With people opting to work remotely instead of going to office during the Coronavirus pandemic, there is a significant shift in the way meetings are conducted. Instead of booking meeting rooms, people are now sending invites for Google Meet and hold meetings and conferences virtually via digital means. As a result, more and more people have been downloading group video calling applications to meet their work requirements. This has led to more than 50 million downloads of Google Meet from Google Play Store across the world, according to a report by AppBrain. It is to note that in the beginning of March this year, the application was downloaded by 5 million users which has now grown 10 times.

Another report by Android Police had revealed that Google Meet had 10 million downloads towards the end of March. As of May 17, the number of downloads increased significantly. This is contrary to the early attention which was received by Microsoft Teams and Zoom in the very beginning. Since Google made the application easily accessible for people, a spike has been witnessed. The company has also made the service free of cost for everyone which was earlier meant only for enterprises and students who are usually the group video calling application for educational purposes which eventually propelled people to download this app when compared to its competitors.

The application has been made available to people via G Suite. Moreover, it has also been integrated with Gmail and can be seen on the left sidebar panel of Gmail. After subscribers for Zoom went up, Google has revved up Meet in each and every way possible to take on Zoom. The company claimed that Meet has contributed to the addition of around 2 million users on a daily basis.

Google had also mentioned last month that the company has plans to add several features to its Meet platform that will enable better user experience. Among the features, Google is likely to improve layout and enhance low-light video performance among many features.