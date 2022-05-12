Google launches Pixel Buds Pro with active noise cancellation, its answer to Apple’s AirPods Pro

Google, today, launched the Pixel Buds Pro alongside the budget Pixel 6a at its I/O 2022 developer keynote event. These are the most high-end wireless earbuds that Google has ever made, coming nearly three years after the original Pixel Buds. They are basically Google’s answer to Apple’s AirPods Pro, for Android users though they should work just fine with iPhones and iPad, too. Google Pixel Buds Pro are priced at $199.99 which roughly translates to Rs 15,500 and they will be available for pre-order in the US starting July 21, same as the Pixel 6a. The Pixel 6a has been confirmed to arrive in India later this year, but there is no word on the Pixel Buds Pro, at the time of writing.

Google says the Pixel Buds Pro feature custom designed hardware and smart sensors and algorithms that allow them to automatically adjust both the fit and sound output. They come with active noise cancellation and a transparency mode for when you need to be aware of your surroundings. Smart seal helps these earbuds to “adapt to your ear, maximizing the amount of noise that’s cancelled” while measuring “the pressure in your ear canal so the earbuds can actively relieve it and stay comfortable.” Fast Pair and Volume EQ, features we’ve seen on the original Pixel Buds already, are available as well.

Like the AirPods Pro, the Pixel Buds Pro can also intelligently switch between commonly used Android devices without requiring you to get inside your Bluetooth settings. Spatial audio head tracking will be available, too, but sometime later in the year. Rounding off the package are hands-free Google Assistant and Bluetooth multipoint support. The buds themselves are IPX4 rated (the charging case is only IPX2).

The Pixel Buds Pro are rated to deliver up to seven hours of playback with ANC on while turning it off, can stretch it by another four hours.

