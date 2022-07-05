Cybersecurity: Extended response gaining traction

Enterprises today have a diverse digital platform, and the perimeter-less approach applies not just to the infrastructure and applications, but users as well. This leads to loss of visibility and increased complexity, with higher costs of deploying multiple cybersecurity solutions across the distributed-hybrid environment. As a result, enterprises are more susceptible than ever to cyberattacks. To make matters worse, threat actors are constantly improving their tactics and techniques to increase their chances of success.

Trend Micro One, a unified cybersecurity platform, enables a broader perspective and better context to detect and respond to threats with industry-leading native XDR (extended detection and response) capabilities, delivered in a scalable and agile manner via cloud, claims Vijendra Katiyar, country manager, India and Saarc, Trend Micro. “The platform seamlessly fits into the security stack by leveraging powerful APIs and third-party integrations to enrich and validate XDR detections and risk scores for endpoints/workloads, users and SaaS applications,” he said.

Trend Micro holds that the rising complexity of cyberattacks mandates greater threat prevention, detection, and remediation that extends beyond endpoints, paving the way for a more integrated and proactive solution such as extended detection and response. According to Katiyar, it has taken 30 years of cybersecurity experience to build a unified platform like the Trend Micro One platform.

“Our vision is to enhance the capabilities of the platform, to remain competitive and relevant in the cybersecurity space. The unified cybersecurity platform provides risk and posture visibility for Zero Trust initiatives through continual monitoring, enabling more resilience against risks and automation of risk-based decisions,” he said.

CREATING BUSINESS VALUE

— As per a Research and Markets study, the market for global extended detection and response solutions is predicted to reach $2.06 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2021 to 2028;

— IDC believes that XDR is a must-have security tool in the digital first world;

— According to Gartner’s Innovation Insight, XDR products are beginning to show real value in improving security operations productivity with alert and incident correlation, as well as built-in automation.