Elaine Angene Escoe, a 41-year-old woman accused of helping steal more than $32 million in US COVID-19 relief funds, was arrested in Jamaica and returned to the United States to face federal charges, reported Fox News Digital. According to the FBI and the US Department of Justice, Escoe had been on the run since May 2025 after failing to appear in federal court. Authorities allege she lived under the fake identity of “Harley Newman” while hiding in Jamaica before local law enforcement arrested her and handed her over to US officials.

The FBI announced Escoe’s return on Thursday, calling it another major success in its effort to track down fugitives accused of large-scale financial crimes. FBI Director Kash Patel said Escoe is the fourth person on the agency’s “Most Wanted Fraudster” list to be captured in the past five weeks.

“Elaine Angene Escoe, on the run since May 2025, was captured in Jamaica while living under a fake identity of ‘Harley Newman’ — and returned to the United States today to face justice,” Patel told Fox News Digital.

Who is Elaine Angene Escoe?

According to federal prosecutors, Escoe was indicted in 2025 on multiple charges linked to an alleged scheme that fraudulently obtained pandemic relief money meant for businesses affected by COVID-19, reported Fox News Digital. The charges include conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and several counts of money laundering.

The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida alleged that Escoe played a role in obtaining more than $32 million through fraudulent applications submitted under federal COVID-19 relief programs funded by American taxpayers, according to Fox News Digital report.

Authorities say a federal judge issued an arrest warrant after Escoe failed to appear in court in May 2025. Investigators believe she fled the United States and travelled to Jamaica, where she allegedly assumed a false identity to avoid arrest.

The FBI said it located Escoe after receiving a tip. Jamaican authorities then arrested her before coordinating with US law enforcement to return her to Florida.

The charges against Escoe have not been proven in court, and she is presumed innocent unless found guilty.

What FBI said about the case

US officials described Escoe’s arrest as part of a wider crackdown on fraud involving taxpayer-funded pandemic relief programs. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said the alleged fraud diverted money intended for legitimate businesses during one of the country’s biggest public health emergencies, reported Fox News Digital.

“He fled the country believing she could escape justice but ultimately could not. Those who exploit taxpayer-funded programs will be held accountable by this Department of Justice, no matter how long it takes or where they attempt to hide,” Blanche said, as reported by Fox News Digital.

Kash Patel said that Escoe is accused of participating in a conspiracy that fraudulently obtained more than $32 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds through wire fraud and money laundering.

Patel also said the FBI has returned more than 30 high-value fugitives to the United States since June. According to him, the four alleged fraud suspects captured over the past five weeks collectively face accusations involving nearly $1.8 billion in fraud after spending more than 3,500 days on the run across three continents, reported Fox News Digital.

US authorities said several agencies worked together to secure Escoe’s arrest and extradition. They include the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, the US Marshals Service, Jamaican law enforcement and the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office.

Escoe is now back in South Florida, where she is expected to face federal court proceedings in connection with the alleged fraud scheme.