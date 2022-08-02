Cybersecurity: Companies seek more bang for their buck

Hybrid work has brought to the fore increasingly complex and lethal risks. As per Microsoft, ransomware attacks grew by 105% over the past year and continue to become more sophisticated, at a time when the global cybersecurity talent shortage has reached 2.72 million. Together with economic uncertainty, this has turned the spotlight on extracting the highest possible return on investments.

“Increased adoption of public and private clouds has unlocked innovation, agility, and scale. Given the breadth of the challenges our customers are facing, and economic headwinds, many organisations are looking to consolidate their security portfolios to optimise costs and reduce complexity,” says Vasu Jakkal, corporate vice president, Security, Compliance, Identity, and Management, Microsoft. The American tech major has identified four trends to understand how organisations are adapting to the new challenges and opportunities:

Focus on cloud security services

The rapid transition to cloud services has created an ever-evolving threat landscape. Often without the expertise or resources to protect their assets, organisations are looking for partners to help with secure cloud migrations, managed services for the security operations center (SOC), and security management of all levels of cloud-based infrastructure. Multicloud Security includes the services and solutions partners offer around Azure and other public clouds running Microsoft solutions.

Compliance-related managed services the fastest-growing area

More and more organisations are starting to expand their general security services to include compliance, typically starting with information protection, communications governance, and insider risk, which are natural extensions of security practices. A noticeable trend is an increase in very large information protection deployment opportunities, as well as governance advisory services.

Significant growth in identity solutions

Securing access for every identity—human and non-human—is critical today. Entities are capitalising on such investments with repeatable identity-specific security solutions, off-the-shelf connectors, and managed services. Identity-first implementations of Zero Trust remain key areas of interest for security decision-makers, and partners serve a critical role in this process.

Workplace security on the rise

Organisations are taking advantage of the expanded security capabilities added to Microsoft 365, and enlisting partners to help them protect frontline workers, implement data discovery for Microsoft Teams, and activate more Microsoft 365 workloads securely. With many companies struggling to staff in-house teams, organisations are delivering managed services built on top of Microsoft Sentinel for security information and event management (SIEM) and extended detection and response (XDR), as well as management, monitoring, and remediation across Microsoft 365.