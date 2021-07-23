Bose launches Sleepbuds II TWS earbuds in India, claims tech can help people fall asleep faster

The Bose TWS sleepbuds can last up to 10 hours on a single charge and take six hours to charge completely.
Bose has launched the Sleepbuds II true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds in India after launching them in the US and other regions in September last year. According to Bose, its wingtip-style earbuds have “clinically proven” technology that can help people fall asleep faster. These are different from your regular TWS earbuds in that they are not meant to listen to music.
Bose Sleepbuds II price in India, availability
The Bose Sleepbuds II come in a single white colour option and are priced at Rs 22,900. Potential customers can get them from Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Bose stores, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Tata CliQ.
Bose Sleepbuds II specifications, features
The Sleepbuds IIs are made of silicone and have plastic tips and the charging case is made of aluminum. The TWS sleepbuds can last up to 10 hours on a single charge and take six hours to charge completely. The charging case can provide 30 additional hours of battery life. The IPX4 water-resistant device has Bluetooth v5 connectivity and can connect to Android and iOS devices and be controlled using the Bose Sleep app.
There are 14 noise-masking tracks to choose from in the app and it comes with 15 Naturescapes and 10 Tranquility tracks for relaxing sounds while you sleep. The user can also store up to 10 files from the Sleep App’s library. The device can only induce sleep and cut noise but not let you play regular music or take calls. But you can change volume and set alarms using the device.
A passive noise blocking feature is also present.
The device comes with anti-friction coating covers that prevent squeaking sounds when brushing against fabric. The new etched antenna provides a more reliable Bluetooth connection with devices.
