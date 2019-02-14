Asus Rog Phone review: A strong phone designed for the Avengers

If you use your phone for ‘normal’ telephonic needs, there are many inexpensive options in the market. But if you are a gaming enthusiast, or you simply want to show off, like the Ironman, nothing comes closer to this Asus unit.

If, in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame film, you don’t see the Ironman using the new Asus ROG phone, it’s only because Asus doesn’t have a tie-up with Marvel Studios. Otherwise, the ROG phone is a handset that won’t look out of place if either the Ironman uses it, or even if you use it in year 2030.

Short for Republic of Gamers, ROG was founded by Asus in 2006 for delivering hardware for dedicated gamers. ROG, in fact, is more than just hardware, it’s also about the software that supports the most demanding gaming needs; in addition, under ROG, Asus sponsors global gaming events such as PAX and DreamHack.

So, if a phone has been designed for something that is way beyond ‘normal’ telephonic needs—calling, photography, surfing the internet—it has to have a unique design. The ROG phone uses a combination of tough, precision-crafted 2.5D- and 3D-curved Corning Gorilla Glass with diamond-cut highlights and copper detailing. In fact, the metal-framed and water-resistant (only against splash) ROG phone is built like a tank, and looks unbreakable.

If you’re fond of (or addicted to) games such as Free Fire, PUBG and Fortnite, no matter for how long or how intensely you play, the ROG phone just doesn’t hang. Reasons are the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 mobile platform CPU is speed-binned and selected for maximum performance—including sustained clock speeds of up to 2.96GHz—and the Adreno 630 GPU is a gaming powerhouse. Also, sustained

gaming needs fast internet speeds, and for that the ROG phone supports ultrafast wireless connectivity.

Gaming heats up a phone, sometimes so much that you won’t be able to hold it. To keep it cool, the ROG phone has something called a GameCool system (vapour-chamber cooling inside, enhanced with a copper heat spreader and carbon cooling pads on the circuit board). In addition, inside the box you’ll find the AeroActive cooler (a four-speed fan system that you can attach to the phone; Asus claims it cools the surface by up to 4.7°C).

Gaming also means you cannot compromise on display—what if your character in PUBG doesn’t clearly see the target! For that, the ROG phone has an AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1ms pixel response time for blur-free visuals; colours are incredibly vivid.

Gamers understand there is a difference between a gaming unit and a phone— because there are no physical buttons in the latter your thumbs tend to get tired. To make up for the lack of physical buttons, the ROG phone has three ultrasonic AirTrigger touch sensors (two sensors are left/right triggers at the top of the display for landscape-mode gaming, and the third is designed for use in portrait mode) that give you a console-like gaming experience.

Gaming is nothing without immersive sound. The ROG phone has two front-facing stereo speakers with DTS:X surround sound. You can also enjoy high-definition audio over Bluetooth. And its 4000mAh battery is enough for a day’s regular usage, and half a day of intense gaming.

Clearly, the ROG phone, in today’s age, is beyond your wildest expectations of what all things a mere phone can do. But it comes at a steep price. At Rs 69,999, the ROG phone is expensive, very expensive. Buying the ROG phone doesn’t really make sense if you use your phone only for ‘normal’ telephonic needs. But if you are a gaming enthusiast, or you simply want to show off, like the Ironman, nothing beats this Asus unit.