Amazon’s new Halo Band can detect when you’re happy, worried and confused from your voice

Amazon has launched a wristband that will collect users’ data and analyse their physical and mental well being on the basis of their voice. The device named as Amazon Halo will collaborate the data collected by a sensor-packed wristband with artificial intelligence software to provide input to wearers on their physical and mental health.

The Halo Band would cost $99.99 and it costs $3.99 a month for the package (which is needed for Halo’s more advanced features). Amazon has launched the band with an invite-only early-access program with an introductory price of $64.99 which includes six months of free service. The Halo service is a separate product not part of the Amazon Prime service. Both the band and service are available only in the US for now.

Emphasizing the essence of Halo Band Principal Medical Officer, Amazon Halo Dr. Maulik Majmudar said “Health is much more than just the number of steps you take in a day or how many hours you sleep. Amazon Halo combines the latest medical science, highly accurate data via the Halo Band sensors, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence to offer a more comprehensive approach to improving your health and wellness.”

Amazon’s efforts to bank upon improvements in technology to aid in upliftment in the lifestyle of people can be established by the fact that the Halo Band lacks a screen. A Halo subscription will deliver a suite of “labs,” created by collaborators, alongside cardio, sleep, body fat, and voice tone monitoring. They are brief exercises designed to change your wellness habits – such as meditation, changing your sleeping patterns, or beginning simple workout routines.

The Halo Band consists of a sensor module and a band on top of which clicks on. It is a basic idea, one that we have seen before. The lack of a monitor means you’ll need to add something else to your wrist or just check your phone if you want to check your steps or the time.

The band lacks many more commonly utility-based features such as GPS, Wi-Fi but has an accelerometer, a temperature sensor, a heart rate monitor, two microphones, an indicator light for LEDs, and a button to turn on or off the microphones.

Notably, the Halo Band is not connectable to the Alexa- Amazon’s voice assistant service