Airtel starts bundling complimentary 1Gbps Wi-Fi router with Xstream Fiber VIP broadband plan

Telecom operator Airtel in a major decision has decided to offer a complimentary 1Gbps 4×4 Wi-Fi router to its customers who opt for the Rs 3,999 Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband plan. The decision has been taken in the wake of unavailability of a 1GBPS 4×4 Wi-Fi router with most of its users hindering them from enjoying the ultra fast internet speed offered by the plan. Most customers have pre installed traditional routers at their offices and residence stopping them from enjoying the high speed internet.

The telecom operator in its unprecedented decision has now decided to offer a complimentary 1Gbps 4×4 Wi-Fi router to its customers. The Rs 3,999 Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband plan comes with a mind boggling speed of 1Gbps. The decision will help the users extract the maximum output and benefits from their plan.

The special Wi-Fi plan will be particularly suited to residences and offices where a large number of connections use the internet at the same time for different tasks like stock market, online transactions, work from home classes among others. The high speed internet providing plan will also enable its users to experience animated gaming experience with heavy graphics. The Rs 3,999 Airtel Xstream Fiber Broadband plan apart from offering unlimited internet at the speed of 1 Gbps also provides the facility of making unlimited STD/Local calls across the country.

In addition to the newly added complimentary router, users will also get access to the Airtel Xstream box with the help of which they will be able to get access to as many as 550 TV channels and OTT content from the Airtel Xstream application library that has a bank of more than 10000 movies. On top of it, the plan also provides access to leading OTT operators in the country Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5 subscription.