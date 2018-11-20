Sunil Mittal readying warchest: Bharti Airtel to borrow $2 billion amid rating downgrade threat

By: | Published: November 20, 2018 4:49 PM

Moody’s Investors Service on Nov 8 put Bharti’s Baa3 rating, its lowest investment-grade evaluation, on review for downgrade citing low levels of profitability and higher debt levels to fund capital spending.

A price war for Indian customers has worsened since billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. debuted with free services in 2016.

Bharti Airtel Ltd. is raising more than $2 billion in loans from banks, as India’s second-biggest wireless carrier faces increased competition at home and the threat of a ratings downgrade to junk. The company, controlled by billionaire Sunil Bharti Mittal, has agreed to two- and three-year bilateral loans with 10 to 12 lenders, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who are not authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified.

Moody’s Investors Service on Nov. 8 put Bharti’s Baa3 rating, its lowest investment-grade evaluation, on review for downgrade citing low levels of profitability and higher debt levels to fund capital spending.

A price war for Indian customers has worsened since billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. debuted with free services in 2016. Bharti delayed plans for an initial public offering of its Africa unit due to the turmoil in emerging markets, people with knowledge of the matter said last month.

The all-in cost for Bharti’s dollar loan, which includes margin and upfront fees for the deals, is about 110-120 basis points over London interbank offered rate, according to people familiar with the deal. A Bharti spokesman declined to comment on the transaction.

Bharti Airtel International (Netherlands) B.V., a company unit, signed for separate bilateral loans totaling over 1.75 billion euros ($2 billion) with more than 10 lenders, people familiar with the matter said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Sunil Mittal readying warchest: Bharti Airtel to borrow $2 billion amid rating downgrade threat
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition