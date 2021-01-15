PM Narendra Modi to address star-studded start-up event tomorrow

The event, touted to be the largest congregation of start-up stakeholders, comes at a time when a Covid-ravaged economy urgently needs businesses, including start-ups, to awaken their animal spirit and boost investments to spur growth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will, on Saturday, address a global event for start-ups, Prarambh, which will mark the fifth anniversary of the government’s Start-Up India programme, and interact with budding entrepreneurs.

As many as 200 speakers from 25 countries will brainstorm over 24 sessions in two days, beginning Friday, on what needs to be done to further strengthen the Indian start-up ecosystem.

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal, Niti Aayog chief executive Amitabh Kant, DPIIT secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra, ambassadors and several top businessmen, start-up founders and investors will participate in the event.

Kris Gopalakrishnan (Axilor Ventures), Sunil Kant Munjal (Hero Group), William L Blair (Lockheed Martin India), Ajai Chowdhry (HCL), Deep Kalra (MakeMy Trip), Ritesh Agarwal (Oyo Hotels & Homes), Padmaja Ruparel (Indian Angel Network), Manoj Kohli (Softbank India), Rajan Anandan (Surge and Sequoia Capital), Shobhana Kamineni (Apollo Hospitals), TV Mohandas Pai (3one4 Capital), Kunal Bahl (Snapdeal) and Renuka Ramnath (Multiples Alternate Asset Management) will deliver speeches, among others, at the event.

In a tweet on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi said, “this summit seeks to bring together the top minds from industry, academia, investment, banking, finance and of course, young start-up leaders. We would also be marking 5 years since the Start-Up India initiative began. This initiative has propelled India to being among the most attractive start-up eco-systems globally.” The event is organised by the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT).

On January 16, 2016, launching an action plan on ‘Start-up India’, the government had envisaged for itself the role of only a ‘facilitator’ for investments, promising to cut the maze of red tape that had hampered the country’s economic growth for decades and squeezed employment opportunities.

The event, touted to be the largest congregation of start-up stakeholders, comes at a time when a Covid-ravaged economy urgently needs businesses, including start-ups, to awaken their animal spirit and boost investments to spur growth.