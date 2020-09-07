MSME Sampark: Naukri.com of MSME jobs sees 1200% jump in jobseekers even as employer base expands 13%

According to the National Sample Survey (NSS) during 2015-16, MSME sector has generated 11.10 crore jobs.

Skilling, Labour, Talent for MSMEs: Government’s online job portal MSME Sampark to help small businesses hire skilled youth has witnessed 1200 per cent jump in the number of registered jobseekers online. From 35,819 jobseekers as on March 31, 2019, according to the MSME FY19 annual report, the number has grown to 4,66,762 till date, as per the real-time data available on the Sampark portal. In terms of recruiters or employers, there has been a 13.5 per cent increase from 5,060 recruiters to 5,743 during the said period. The portal has enabled placement of 10,388 candidates while the number of candidates offered jobs as of March 31, 2019, was 2,214.

MSME Sampark, which was launched in June 2018 by President Ram Nath Kovind to bridge talent gap for small businesses by employing trainees and students from 18 MSME Technology Centres in India, currently has 1,051 vacancies for 4,66,762 registered jobseekers while there are 74 open job postings.

According to the National Sample Survey (NSS) during 2015-16, MSME sector has generated 11.10 crore jobs including 3.6 crore in manufacturing, 3.87 crore in trade, 3.62 crore in other Services and 0.07 lakh in non-captive electricity generation and transmission. In terms of rural and urban employment, 6.12 crore jobs have been created in urban areas while 4.98 crore jobs have come up in rural areas. Among MSMEs, the micro-segment provided employment to 10.76 crore people which accounted for around 97 per cent of total employment in the sector. On the other hand, small businesses supported with 31.95 lakh employment and medium sector offered jobs to 1.75 lakh people.

Earlier this year, the government had announced getting rid of the District Level Task Force Committee (DLTFC) in recommending the proposals under the Prime Minister Employment Generation Program (PMEGP) to ease clearing proposals and applications of the prospective entrepreneurs, MSME Ministry had said in a statement. The proposals till then were scrutinised by the DLTFC that usually caused inordinate delays in sanctioning of the projects. The government had decided that the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) would directly clear proposals and forward them to banks for taking credit decisions.