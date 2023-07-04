India Post enables MSMEs to send parcels weighing up to 2 kg to Canada for Rs 400

Logistics for MSMEs: India Post and Canada Post have announced their collaboration to ease cross-border shipping between the two countries. The Ministry of Communication announced in its release that the introduction of the “International Tracked Packet System (ITPS),” will facilitate e-commerce exports.

The service came into effect on July 1, 2023, as notified by the Department of Posts.

The ITPS is a competitive service for the transmission and delivery of packets, designed to meet the cross-border shipping requirements of e-commerce exporters including MSMEs, small businesses, and others, in order to promote the exports using the local post offices.

According to the instructions of the Department of Posts, packets weighing up to 2 kg can be exported under the ITPS. Initially, ITPS was launched in 2017 and was focused only on the Asia-Pacific region, including countries such as Japan, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, etc. However, more countries have been added, including 22 new partners such as Britain, France, Egypt, UAE, Oman, etc. Canada is the latest addition to the list, taking the total number of countries to 39. The USA is also a part of the ITPS.

According to the release, it will cost Rs 400 to send any parcel below 50 grams to Canada. For every additional 50 grams, an additional Rs 35 will be charged, offering exporters competitively-priced shipping. “This will provide an affordable shipping solution up to 2 kg to exporters along with the pick-up and volume-based discount to contractual customers,” the statement added.

The prices vary from country to country. Not just enterprises or businesses, but individuals can also avail of this facility. Furthermore, contractual customers can avail of the advanced deposit facility for this product to receive further discounts under this facility.

